Butte's Chinese New Year Parade celebrates Mining City history for the Year of the Snake

BUTTE — Perched on top of a bamboo stick, the pearl of wisdom spins and makes clicking noises when the dancer swings the yellow ball that is decorated in sequins and fringe. Behind the pearl, a golden dragon looks on, mouth agape.

The dragon's fate is to follow the pearl through the streets of Uptown Butte during the annual Chinese New Year parade, but unfortunately for the dragon, it never quite catches the pearl.

"The dragon never catches the pearl. It’s always an ongoing battle. If the dragon ever catches the pearl, the dragon would get eternal life and all of the knowledge," says David Stonehocker, the president of Mai Wah Society.

Stonehocker is one of the parade organizers and says celebrating Chinese New Year in Butte is a great way to learn more about Mining City history.

"The Chinese immigrants in the 1880s brought that tradition with them here, and we at the Mai Wah Society are carrying on that tradition. I believe this is the 30th year we’ve done this," says Stonehocker.

Eleven dragon dancers from the Butte High School's history club will follow the pearl as they wind their way through the streets chasing out evil spirits and bestowing blessings on local businesses during the shortest, loudest, coldest parade in Butte.

"This year is the year of the snake so snakes are intelligent, curious, and wise but they’re kind of sneaky too because you don’t know what their next move is going to be," says Stonehocker.

The annual Chinese New Year parade starts at the courthouse at 3 p.m. and ends at the Mai Wah Museum located on East Mercury Street where parade goers can tour the museum and enjoy refreshments.

Stonehocker reminds participants to bring pots and pans to bang on as they follow the dragon through Uptown.