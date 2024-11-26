Butte's Dancing Rainbow natural grocery store has Thanksgiving options for those with food allergies

BUTTE — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you’re having an issue with food sensitivities, a natural grocery store in Uptown Butte has options for you.

"I do love Thanksgiving because it’s fun to get dressed up and cook a turkey and just be with family, right? Just think about the things that you are grateful for which is usually your family," says Kyra Williams, the owner of Dancing Rainbow Natural Grocery.

Williams recently took ownership of the boutique food store that has been in operation in Butte since 1985. She says items sold in her store range from organic and local produce to supplements, spices, and products for those managing food sensitivities.

"One big thing that I have is gluten-free pie crusts—lots of gluten-free stuff for those special people in town that need gluten-free stuff," says Williams.

For customers interested in switching up their Thanksgiving ingredients to include organic items, Williams advises you to start with produce that doesn’t have a peel because the fruit or veggie is more protected when it’s inside a peel.

"For instance, like, root vegetables like sweet potatoes or parsnips, which are root vegetables. But definitely apples you want to get organic. Most of your fruits you want to get organic," says Williams.

Organic foods usually come with a higher price tag. According to advertising data compiled by the USDA, organic products can run anywhere from 40 to 50 percent higher than conventional items. But if you are in search of a way to incorporate items for those with food allergies or if you can spare the extra expense for organic items, Williams says she can help.

Organic turkeys are sold out for this year at the Dancing Rainbow but there are plenty of side options to choose from. The store, located near the corner of Park and Montana streets, will be open for regular hours this Tuesday through Wednesday ahead of the big feast.

"Cooking food and eating food is always like a way to commune with people, right? That’s where community comes from," says Williams.