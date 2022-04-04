Butte's Empty Bowls fundraiser returns after two-year absence

BUTTE — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Butte's empty bowls fundraiser will return to the Butte Civic Center Tuesday evening.

There will be about 1,300 bowls that were made locally by more than 60 artists available to those attending the event. There will be music and soup served from various local restaurants.

Funds raised at the event will go to support the Butte Emergency Food Bank's Backpack Program that feeds hungry students.

“They're wonderful, every year it gets better and better. I felt bad about the last two years, but, you know, the potters, it's a passion to them to make the bowls and they really enjoy it,” said event organizer Mike Kujawa.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m. and tickets are $20.