Butte's Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Thursday

BUTTE - Butte’s annual Festival of Trees is getting a head start on the holidays by happening a little bit earlier this year, as people are decorating 50 different themed trees, and organizers say it’s going smoothly.

“ It’s been crazy this morning. I’m flabbergasted. I don’t know where I’m going and I certainly don’t know where I came from,” Event organizer Darlene Battaiola said.

Okay, maybe not so smooth, but it is going.

The Festival of the Trees at the Butte Elks Lodge will feature dozens of locally decorated trees, wreaths, and other items for people to bid on to raise money for the United Way.

“Our funds touched over 9,500 individuals in Butte and Anaconda, and so this money goes a long way to help a lot of people,” Julie Crnich of United Way said.

Several local groups decorated a tree with this year’s theme of making Christmas memories. Each tree means something special to those decorating it.

“Our tree needs to represent the light that we feel during Christmas and with each other, so, because we have white lights and red lights for people to come together and be the light in the community,” Leigh-Ann Whitworth of Stick and Move Gym said.

Bradie Matt of Water and Environmental Technology added, “ I think the idea is just kind of a really warm Christmas, kind of goes with the theme this year for Festival of Trees, kind of being just warm and fuzzy. “

The event runs from Nov. 20- 22nd, beginning at 1 p.m. It’s $5 for adults. The Gala and Live Auction will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov 22nd with tickets $30 per person or $50 per couple.