Butte's Festival of Trees organizers promise many more elaborate Christmas trees

BUTTE — This year’s Festival of Trees in Butte promises to be bigger and better than ever, but, if you’re like me, I think we’d all agree that a more conservative, less decorated tree is far more classy.

“No, go away Grinch! I want to create that Christmas dream that every little child that walks into the courthouse is going to be mind-boggled and is just going to go, ‘Wow! This is fantastic!’” said event organizer Darlene Battaiola.

John Emeigh Darlene Battaiola of Butte stands among some of the Christmas trees she's designing for Festival of Trees Dec. 6-8 .

The Festival of Trees event raises money for the Butte and Anaconda United Way. It will involve more than 40 elaborately decorated trees in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.

“If you look at these trees, when they’re lit and see them in the Butte Courthouse with the fresco ceilings, this is going to be a spectacular event,” said United Way Executive Director Juliann Crnich.

To make it spectacular, they had to get the help of Battaiola, who admits she goes over the top when it comes to decorations.

“These are trees that I’ve been working on since the end of September. I love Christmas and I love decorating. I need to get in there and get crazy,” said Battaiola.

The trees for the event will have different themes that include copper mining, candy canes, and even Beanie Babies. People will be able to bid on the trees and they hope to raise more than $10,000.

“The kindness, the helping of everybody in the community, getting everybody up and around and starting the Christmas season,” said volunteer Tammy Jense.

The Festival of Trees will be from Dec. 6 through the 8th. People wanting to donate a tree to the event can contact the United Way at (406) 782-1255.