BUTTE – Butte’s food cooperative has been approved by the state and is seeking members and investors.

The Butte Food Cooperative intends to open a community-owned grocery store in Butte. With state recognition, the co-op is asking the 864 people who pledged to become members earlier this year to pay their membership fee.

The next step is to raise $2.5 million for construction and operating costs. Once that goal is reached, a store location will be acquired and either leased, purchased or built.