Butte's future Praxis Center awarded job creation grant by Montana Department of Commerce

BUTTE — The Praxis Center, coming to Uptown Butte, was recently awarded a $300,000 job creation grant from the Montana Department of Commerce.

The CEO of the center, Raymond Rogers, says the funding will bring 40 full-time job openings to the area.

The Praxis Center will be a medical training center, located at the corner of Park and Arizona streets. It will be the nation's first simulation training center dedicated specifically to the needs of rural healthcare providers.

The $30 million center will train an estimated 5,000 rural healthcare workers every year.