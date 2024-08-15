Butte's historic Motherlode Theatre to celebrate 100 years of entertainment

BUTTE — The Motherlode Theatre in Butte has hosted some amazing talent in its 100 years; in fact, this October the theater will celebrate hitting the century mark and being the last surviving theater in Butte still operating.

“I mean, we were the center of entertainment: Charlie Chaplin, Mae West, and we hosted B.B King here, so we want to continue that tradition,” said President of the Butte Center for the Performing Arts Jocelyn Dodge.

The Motherlode was actually built in 1923 as an add-on to the Masonic Temple next door. It was soon turned into a theater that hosted all manner of entertainment.

“At one point, they actually had the radio of the World Series played here, so people came in here and listened to the World Series. Oh gosh, I’ve heard there was an elephant on stage here at one point, they’ve had fights here on stage,” said Dodge.

In October, the theater plans to host a 100th anniversary show.

“Probably host some type of show or program that really mimics things that were going on here in the past,” she said.

The historic theater almost didn’t make it to 100. During the lean years in the 70s, Butte’s city council was considering demolishing the building.

“Which is when Bob Poore, Gus Miller, and others stepped for and said, wait a second, this is the last theatre we have in Butte. It needs to be saved,” said Dodge.

Their donations helped restore the theater and it continues today with many performances lined up for this fall.