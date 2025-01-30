Butte's iconic M&M sign to be restored after fire and rehung on new building

BUTTE — The iconic building that once housed the old M&M in Uptown Butte may have been destroyed in a fire four years ago, but a piece of that history survives and it will rise again and be on display in Uptown Butte.

“The M&M sign just signifies what Uptown Butte is. It’s a place that everybody stops and takes pictures all year around, especially on St. Patrick’s Day,” said M&M owner Selina Pankovich.

The sign has not been seen since the early morning fire on May 7, 2021 that wiped out the famed bar and restaurant that operated on Main Street for 130 years. Fortunately, it was salvaged from the wreckage, but its beacon-like presence has been missed.

“You know, it’s the heart of Uptown Butte. It feels like something is missing from Uptown Butte, without having that sign,” said Pankovich.

Now, the owner of the new M&M, located next to the former location, plans to rehang the sign on the side of the new building. Butte native Martin Salusso said he is honored to be part of this project.

“It’s real important. I’ve been coming up here since I was in high school, walking up and eating at the M&M. It’s kind of traditional, it’s sad to see it burn and this here will help get it going back,” said Salusso, who will be repairing the sign.

Pankovich credits people like John McKee of Headframe Spirits for storing the sign since the fire and all the locals who are working on restoring it.

“It’s really cool to have all these Butte guys come to the rescue. Hopefully, by St. Patrick’s Day we get that thing lit and hung and all is right with the world,” she said.