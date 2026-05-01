Butte's interim coroner resigns

BUTTE – Butte-Silver Bow’s interim coroner resigned without explanation Thursday.

Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher confirmed to MTN news that Jason Parish submitted his resignation Thursday. Parish told reporter John Emeigh this was a personal decision, adding he was not prepared to handle the responsibilities and pressures of this office.

Parish also was the only person running for the office of coroner in the June 2nd primary election.

Gallagher said the Council of Commissioners will be working to get a replacement in the coroner’s office.