Butte's pre-release center could be leaving Uptown with Department of Corrections purchase of Acadia facility

BUTTE — For years, Butte’s pre-release program has been located in a cluster of buildings in the heart of Uptown Butte, but a recent purchase by the Montana Department of Corrections could move the pre-release program to the former Acadia Montana Program located south of town far from the more populated Uptown business district.

“What the new facility has, it has a yard where they can exercise, it has two gymnasiums, something that they don’t have now. It allows them to take care of their clientele in a facility that’s built for them,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The CCCS has been operating the pre-release out of the buildings on Broadway since 1983, housing non-violent offenders transitioning out of the prison system. Some people object to having this program in Butte’s Uptown.

“The pre-releasers, I mean, they try to do what they can. It’s still kind of intimidating for people because people are unpredictable more and more every day,” said Butte resident Holli Jo Soll.

Some believe moving the pre-release clients to a more isolated location like the former Acadia facility is better for them than being in the busy Uptown.

“They wouldn’t be tempted to break out or stay out during the events, during the events we have Uptown like the folk fest or St. Paddy’s Day and doing something they’re not supposed to do and end up back in prison,” said the manager of the Venus Rising Espresso House Gretchen Miller.

Some neighboring business owners say the pre-release has been a good neighbor.

“I personally have felt this is about the safest street in Butte because it is well supervised and the interactions are really pretty minimal,” said Beautiful Things owner Rick Chappel.

Jennie Nielsen, the owner of Geek Emporium, added, “Well, if they get better resources, a safer place, and more comfortable, that’s fine. I don’t have a problem either way.”

The Department of Corrections paid $5.7 million to purchase the former Acadia facility located on Basin Creek Road just south of Harrison Avenue. There’s no set time when the move will be made, but the city is confident the buildings on Broadway will be sold.

“Those buildings are highly marketable and so I think it just goes to the building of the future of our community,” said Gallagher.