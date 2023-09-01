Butte's roller derby league hosts first bout at home in four years

BUTTE — The Copper City Queens are coming up on a big anniversary and they need you to help them out by coming to a bout.

"The last time we played in Butte was in November of 2019 so this will be the first time in quite a while and we’re hosting a team called Wydaho and it’s a pickup team from Wyoming and Idaho and we’re excited to have a team from out of state come and see what they have going on," says Casey Vanetta, also known as Case Closed of the Copper City Queens roller derby league.

Now trust me when I say that skating is a lot harder than it looks, and one of the reasons why the Queens practice twice a week at their rink located above Terminal Meats in Uptown Butte.

"We do all kinds of practicing and then once the game starts, it's just chaos but it’s a fun chaos," says Crystal Snow, a two-year member of the Butte team.

The Queens have been a league for almost ten years so aside from their first bout in four years that takes place Oct. 7 at the Butte Civic Center, they are excited to celebrate their anniversary coming up in February.

"Our goal is to fill the Civic Center and get people interested in Roller Derby and know that Butte has Roller Derby. We’re coming up on ten years and it’d be great if we got some more fans," Says Vanetta.

And the Queens are also looking for new participants.

"This sport is for anyone who wants to get out and have some activity. This is where you get to learn with a group of women that have different skill levels and they’re all willing to help you become the best skater that you can," says Jennifer Hoerauf, a veteran Queen.