Butte's small businesses report bright Christmas sales

BUTTE - With Christmas just two weeks away, merchants in Uptown Butte are reporting a very brisk holiday shopping season.

“We’re off to a really great start, super thankful; we’ve been busy. One of the better Black Fridays, Small Business Saturdays we’ve ever had, so we’re rockin’ and rollin’ Uptown,” 5518 Designs co-owner Jon Wick said.

Wein’s Men’s Store is a long-time fixture in Uptown. The owner said people still enjoy that in-person experience at the store, and business is steady the closer it gets to Christmas.

“Yeah, I think everyone gets a little hectic, and people are nervous about running out of time, and we do see a boost of excitement,” Wein’s owner, Joel Brody, said.

Uptown Butte merchants report strong holiday shopping season

Uptown Butte merchants report strong holiday shopping season

To make the shopping experience more unique and hyperlocal, 5518 Designs came up with a brick set of the Travonia Headframe. Now, to say this was a popular gift item, would be an understatement.

"This thing flew off the shelves, it was almost overwhelming, honestly, like we bought as many as we could afford at the time, and we sold almost 200 of them in a little over 2 weeks,” Wick said.

Many businesses count on strong holiday sales to get them through to spring.

“A lot of uncertainty in the world with the consumers and everything, but we’re off to a great Christmas season. We couldn’t be more thankful for the people who come in and shop locally all over town,” Wick said.