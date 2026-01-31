Butte's SnoFlinga winter festival brings free family fun despite mild weather

BUTTE — Despite unseasonably warm weather in southwest Montana, Butte is embracing winter with its annual SnoFlinga Festival this weekend, offering free family-friendly activities throughout the community.

The festival features a variety of winter celebrations, including an Enchanted Gathering with a unique puppet petting zoo created by local artist Melissa Wannamaker. The interactive experience combines light puppets, dancers and hands-on activities designed to help families connect with the winter season.

"I think all northern people need to celebrate winter," Wannamaker said. "When you only live for summer, you're only living half of your life and I know when I learned to cross country ski and iceskate, it changed my life to where I was sad winter was over."

The Enchanted Gathering takes place Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clark Park, featuring Wannamaker's illuminated puppet displays alongside interactive performances. The winter festival continues through Sunday with additional activities planned throughout Butte.

The SnoFlinga Festival aims to encourage residents to embrace winter activities and find joy in the colder months, regardless of current weather conditions. All events are free and designed for families to enjoy together.

