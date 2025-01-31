BUTTE — The weather is chilly, the ice is fresh and the Zamboni is running—it must be that time of year for Butte’s annual winter fest, SnoFlinga. And there’s another welcome guest this year: snow!

“And we’re super excited because this is one of the first times snow is forecasted during the event. They chose to move it closer to February this year and into February in the hopes we get some snow and we lucked out and we’re getting some snow,” said Snoflinga Coordinator Josh Peck.

Watch the story here:

Butte's SnoFlinga winter festival expects snow and plenty of activities

It’s the 10th year for the festival that provides many free and low-cost winter-related activities around Butte from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

“You can head up to Homestake Lodge and learn how to downhill ski, cross-country ski, and snowshoe. You can head over to the Ice Center at Clark’s Park and learn figure skating inside, you can also get in and learn some curling,” said Peck.

Ben Whiteford was getting the ice at the High Altitude Skating Oval ready for opening ceremonies on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

“It’s a fun festival, we get a lot of people out here, a lot of people skating, we got good music playing, good concessions inside, free skate rental on the Friday night,” said Whiteford.

The festival will include the Polar Plunge on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at Stodden Park. A calendar of events can be found at Snoflinga.org

“This is a change to get out and learn and experience things at low to no cost and just realize how fun it is to be out and active even when it’s cold,” said Peck.

