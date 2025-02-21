BUTTE — Dozens of Butte-Silver Bow’s top spellers were in the auditorium of East Middle School Thursday for the county’s spelling bee and they’re facing challenging words like:

“Your word is tsunami,” said the moderator.

Oh, that’s easy: S, u, n … what? I’m wrong.

“Tsunami … T, S, U, N, A, M, I … tsunami,” one student correctly spelled.

That’s the correct answer! About 60 contestants from 4th to 8th grade were vying for a spot in the state competition. Despite the large crowd of spectators, many students were on top of their game.

Watch the story here:

Butte's top spellers compete for a chance to go to state spelling bee in Bozeman

“Lizard … L, I, Z, A, R, D … Lizard,” spelled one student during the event.

The top finisher and second-place alternate will go to the Treasure State Spelling Bee in March on the campus of Montana State University.

“It’s got a little competition flavor to it and features some kids that are working hard,” said East Middle School Principal Keith Miller.

Some competitors got as far as the third round and said it’s a challenge.

“I’ve been on stage a lot before, so it’s not that there’s people, it’s just that in the moment you get a little nervous,” said East Middle 8th grader Cleo Fisher.

“L, U, N, A … Luna,” correctly spelled one of the competitors.

The Treasure State Spelling Bee is slated for March 22, 2025.