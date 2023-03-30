Butte's World Museum of Mining to open this weekend, April 1

BUTTE — Butte's World Museum of Miningwill be opening back up this weekend.

The historic museum will open Saturday, April 1, and remain open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The museum features exhibits from Butte mining history, a rock and mineral exhibit, underground mine tours, a replica of an early mining town, and much more. The museum, located just west of the campus of Montana Tech, was started in the 1960s to showcase Butte's history.

“The friendships that were developed and the bond the town developed were extremely strong and important, and that's what we're trying to show here at the museum, show that history and show how that all came about and how that culture and mining all tied together,” said Museum Director Jeanette Kopf.

Mining tours are $25 and general admission into the museum is $12.