California man plays golf in all 50 states in 50 days for a good cause

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Clay Phillips loves to play golf, so he decided to combine his passion with a charitable cause.

His plan was to play 50 days of golf, on 50 different courses, in 50 different states. His adventure began in August as he teed it up in Hawaii.

Next stop was a round of golf in Alaska, before heading south to the Pacific Northwest. From there it was off across the United States in all directions. His mission was complete after returning home to southern California and playing a round at Singing Hills Golf Resort.

"When I look back, it's really just a blur. A blur of motel hallways, and shots with my pitching wedge, again, and again, and again," Phillips said.

Phillips said the journey was fulfilling but it wasn't all fun and games.

"The easy part was that all my planning pretty much worked. The difficult part was first and foremost being away from home," he said.

During his golf adventure, Phillips said he covered more than 10,000 miles.

Over the course of his trip, Phillips raised money and awareness for providing access to clean drinking water worldwide. He says if all the donations and pledges he received come through, he will have raised a little over $47,000 for his two charities, Project Blue and Water 1st International.

"There are millions and millions and millions of people who are affected by something we take for granted. Just easy access to clean water. People waste a lot of time, economies are not what they could be, it's like the low hanging fruit of terrific causes," Phillips said.

After 50 straight days of golf in 50 states, Phillips doesn't know when he will hit another putt.

"My wife says it will be about three days," he said. "I say about three years. So somewhere in between those two."

This story was originally reported by Steve Smith on 10news.com.

