Can the Griz Food Drive continues to support Gallatin Valley Food Bank ahead of the holidays

BOZEMAN — A friendly rivalry is fueling generosity in Bozeman as the Can the Griz food drive is happening once again until November 22nd.

This marks the 26th annual Can the Griz Food Drive, an off-field competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana to see who can raise the most food and money in the two weeks leading up to the Brawl of the Wild.

“Using a rivalry to do good is like—what could be better,” said Jill Holder, Director of the Food and Nutrition Department at HRDC.

And, Holder said every donation counts.

“Sometimes people think, ‘oh, I just have five bucks,’ but you know, five bucks matters."

See how Montana's biggest college rivalry is being used to fight hunger

Can the Griz food drive enters 26th year as MSU and UM compete to fight hunger

When Can the Griz began, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank received about 15,000 pounds in food donations. Now, the impact has grown.

“Last year we were over 652,000 pounds and dollars that came in,” Holder shared.

The food bank appreciates canned goods, cash donations, and especially frozen turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

As of November 12, the food bank had collected 375 turkeys, and they’ll need 2,000 by November 23, when they begin distributing holiday food boxes.

At the Town & Country Ferguson drive, Abby Casey, the host of 100.7 XL Country, shared a story.

"A young boy stopped by with his family to donate a frozen turkey,“ she explained. "He puts the turkey in the bin and then reaches down into his pocket and pulls out this five-dollar bill."

When asked about it, the boy replied, “That’s my tooth fairy money.”

“We’re reaching out to the community, and everybody is chipping in—even the tooth fairy money,” Casey added.

Donations for Can the Griz will be accepted through November 21, just before the Brawl of the Wild on November 22.

“Beat the Grizzlies on the field, and also through a food drive," said Holder.

