Cancer Support Community of Montana: Finding dignity after a cancer diagnosis

BOZEMAN — One of the most difficult things for many people to deal with, after a cancer diagnosis, is the loss of hair.

MTN News concludes our series looking at some of the free offers available at Cancer Support Community of Montana - this time we visit the wig room.

At the Cancer Support Community of Montana, they have a room dedicated to helping those cancer patients who are facing hair loss due to treatments. Whether you’re looking for long hair, short hair, red hair, or, as it turns out, even if your hair is purple.

“I did lots of things with my hair before I was losing it,” said Candi Mallori, a cancer survivor.

“It was mailed to me,” said Mallori, of the wig she received from CSC. “I live in Twin Bridges, so I live quite a ways from Bozeman and it just happened to be one of those days too, where it was just good timing. I just wasn’t feeling too great and to have a little surprise in the mail? It was awesome.”

“It was hard to lose your hair and to have a wig,” she continues. “I went to a party in my other wig over the summer and half the people there didn’t know. You know, I don’t mind the bald head, I’ve gotten used to it. But it’s nice to feel normal, to have some normalcy in your life. To be able to feel normal, and be like, ‘phew, you know I’m alive, I’ve got this, I can do this.’”

When asked what advice she would give to anyone following a cancer diagnosis, Mallori was encouraging.

“You’ve got to be you,” she said. “I mean, it’s helped in my journey, so much.”

Cancer Support Community of Montana is holding its Rays of Hope Gala Friday night at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Oct. 14, 2022. It is a major fundraiser to pay for all of the programs.

For more info on the gala, click here.

