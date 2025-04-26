Candidate for Montana Tech Chancellor position withdraws

BUTTE — Montana Technological University is back on the hunt for a chancellor after previously announcing at the beginning of April that the position would be filled by candidate Dr. Karen Marrongelle, who is the Chief Science Officer of the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Prior to her role at NSF, Marrongelle was Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Portland State University and Professor of Mathematics and Statistics.

Dr. Marrongelle would have been Tech’s 13th leader and the first woman to assume the role of chancellor.

In a statement from the Montana University System, Dr. Marrongelle says she is withdrawing from consideration due to circumstances beyond her control during these unprecedented times.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must withdraw from consideration as Chancellor of Montana Technological University, for circumstances beyond my control during these unprecedented times. Montana Tech is a special place, and I am deeply grateful to everyone in the Butte community who so warmly welcomed my family and me during our visit. Montana Tech deserves a great leader, and I am disappointed that it will not be me. I wish the faculty, students and staff nothing but the best as they continue their search for a Chancellor,” said Dr. Marrongelle.

Montana University System says they will re-engage the search selection process for the Butte university that provides science, technology, engineering, math, and STEM education.

“Dr. Marrongelle is an exceptional and talented leader and would have been an outstanding Chancellor for Montana Tech. While we are disappointed that she won’t be joining the MT Tech Community, we wish her every success,” said President Bodnar.

Tech and Highlands College serve a combined student body of over 4,000 students. Originally chartered as The Montana State School of Mines, Montana Tech provides a world-class science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

