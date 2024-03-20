Canine companions celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Monster Dog Pull in Red Lodge

RED LODGE — The 2024 Monster Dog Pull took place in honor of St. Patrick's Day on Sunday at Red Lodge Ales.

"You get to see a lot of unique shapes," said Justin Moore, an organizer remarking on the variety of dogs that were brought by their owners to the event.

The annual competition consists of dogs placed into various classes depending on their size being timed while pulling a keg in a sled down a stretch of snowy track across a finish line.

"Actually, a friend of ours that lives in town ... it might have been Alaska where he saw this; so, he was mentioning it to us and we were like, 'Hey, let's roll with it,'" said Moore about the 2006 origins of the event.

The brewing company hosted a variety of dogs from pugs to Newfoundland dogs.

"He's never pulled anything, but he's got a lot of drive," said Bella Nunberg about her dog named Fish.

Attendees remarked that it was equally as important for the dogs to have time to socialize as it was for their human companions.

"Yeah, he wants to say 'hi' to everybody," said Justyn Price about his dog.