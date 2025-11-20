CASA of Butte Silver Bow to begin services in the new year

BUTTE — Heading to court can be a daunting experience for adults, but imagine navigating the system alone as a child. Well, for years, that has been the case for many Butte children.

Now, a nonprofit is working to be the voice for children in court, and they are looking for volunteers and donations.

New CASA program launches in Butte to advocate for children in foster care system

"I don’t think anyone would want to go into a courtroom without a person backing them," says Katie Neskey, the interim project manager for CASA of Butte-Silver Bow.

CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate,” and it is a volunteer position that helps children navigate the dependency and neglect system. Butte-Silver Bow is the 16th CASA program in the state.

"I absolutely think that this is a necessary service needed in Butte, and the judges have both expressed that as well. I think the numbers really speak for themselves," says Neskey.

"We have 130 kids in foster care in Silver Bow County, which is, for the size of Butte, a lot of kids...about the same amount of kids as Billings has. So, yes, we need advocates," says Jan Munday, the board chair for Butte's CASA program.

Munday expects the program to be sanctioned and begin services in January 2026. Volunteer advocates do not need to have experience, but they do need to submit to a background check and participate in a six-week training program.

"This is our community, and we want to see it be successful. We want to see kids and families be successful in our community," says Sherri League, the board vice chair of Butte's CASA program.

League served as an advocate in Beaverhead County for 6 years before moving to the Mining City.

After recent slashes to federal grants, it seems like a tough time to start a nonprofit, but despite the uncertainty, League and other Butte CASA members are embarking on the journey.

Butte’s CASA program has received a matching grant of $25,000 from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. For more information on how you can become an advocate or donate to the matching grant head to this website, or you can mail checks to PO Box 492, Butte, MT 59701.

"It’s just this really important piece that is missing right now," says Neskey.