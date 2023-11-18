Cat-Griz means big biz for Butte bars

BUTTE — Butte is like the demilitarized zone: equal parts Griz and equal parts Cats fans, but the big winner of Saturday’s game is going to the bar and grills in Uptown Butte.

“Cats-Griz, we’re expecting a lot, you know, it’s Brawl of the Wild weekend, it’s the crazy one,” said Kyle Klapan of Metals Sports Bar and Grill in Butte.

Some Uptown businesses are already seeing customers passing through Butte on their way to the game in Missoula.

“It was go-time from the time we opened up, we already had tables in here before I even got here, so people are in the mood to celebrate this weekend and get ready for the game,” said Carly Codde, who is the bartender at Butte’s M&M.

Metals Sports Bar and Grill sees fans from both sides of the Divide.

“It’s right down the middle, my cousins are all Cats, I grew up Griz, we got the Cats table here, the Griz table here, we’re split up 50/50 making sure everybody’s happy,” said Klapan.

Do you think there’s going to be any trouble?

“I don’t know, it depends who wins. Both are party towns and Butte is a party town,” said Codde.

In general, the Cats-Griz rivalry in Butte is a friendly one.

“I feel like when Montana’s playing, Montana’s playing. You can route for who you like, but Montana’s going to win,” said Klapan.