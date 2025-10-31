Cats, Plants and Mental Health: New Nonprofit ‘4F’ Combines Felines and Foliage for Healing

Furry felines are about to lend a paw to people struggling with mental health issues through a new nonprofit called 4F.

“It stands for felines and foliage for fulfillment,” said Josh Marks, the organization’s director.

Marks’ vision blends cats and plants — two passions rooted in his personal and professional history.

“My husband and I started The Garden Barn 10 years ago. We started in a location out in Gateway,” Marks said.

In 2019, The Garden Barn expanded to its second location at the Market. Soon after, Marks opened an upstairs business many locals have heard of — the Cat Show Cafe.

“How many cats do you have up here?” I asked.

“There are eight that live up here right now — this is Stella,” Marks replied, introducing one of the cafe’s residents.

The Cat Show Cafe has become a destination for cat lovers who may not be able to own one themselves but want a space to spend time with playful felines.

Marks said one repeated piece of customer feedback stood out.

“The thing that I kept hearing from customers up here was that they felt like they were in therapy,” he said. “And that’s kind of where the idea of the nonprofit came from.”

While the concept of combining cats and plants may sound whimsical, Marks’ mission has serious goals. He explained that mental health is an issue he has personally faced.

“The state of things with social media being as prevalent as it is — political and social issues cause people a lot of mental distress,” Marks said.

Josh is not alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 163,000 adults in Montana have a mental health condition, and the state continues to rank among those with the highest suicide rate in the country.

“Beyond getting help from a therapist or counselor, I think that just changing your environment can do a lot of positive things for mental health,” Marks said.

4F will launch with two main programs. The first will partner with school counselors and local therapists to bring clients into the Cat Show Cafe for private sessions while spending time with cats.

“Soon after, we’re going to start a houseplant therapy program with the three high schools in the valley that will provide and educate students in the valley about plants,” Marks said.

Last week, 4F officially received 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, with full operations scheduled to begin in 2026.

“Being surrounded by these beautiful, fun creatures and plants brings me a lot of joy. I wanted a way to share all that with other people,” Marks said.

For more information on 4F, if you're interested in volunteering, or wish to donate? Visit the organization’s website: https://4fmt.org