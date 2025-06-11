Celebrating Service: Moving Mountain Awards recognize local heroes in Butte

BUTTE - People and organizations in Butte were recognized Tuesday morning for going the extra mile.

Butte Cares gave away 20 Moving Mountain Awards to young people, teachers, business owners and organizations around Butte that advanced the community through volunteerism and brought people together for the greater good in a ceremony outside the Butte Courthouse.

Butte High student Mya Murphy was one of the youth winners.

“I love seeing how I can help people. It’s really important to me. I know that a lot of people aren’t able to with what their lives are like. Being able to show up for people like that really means a lot. I grew up in a very small household, and knowing I can help people like me when I was a kid, it’s a lot,” said Murphy.

All winners were nominated for this award by people in the community.

