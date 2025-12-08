Central Valley Fire District launches new large animal rescue program

BELGRADE — Last winter, Central Valley Fire got the call that a 1,200-lb horse had fallen into a sinkhole. The horse was reported to be in good condition, but was trapped in a hole that was 20-12 feet deep.

After they rescued a horse from a sinkhole, an operation that included a town truck and an excavation contractor, Central Valley Fire was inspired to create a specific animal rescue program.

"It was a very complex rescue," explained Central Valley Fire Battalion Chief Dylan White. "I think that kind of exposed some gaps in our game. It was something we didn't have a program for and something we weren't trained for."

Central Valley Fire District launches large animal rescue program after complex horse rescue

Almost a year after the horse rescue, Central Valley Fire partnered with Hardaway Veterinary Hospital for its first large animal rescue training.

"It seems like a high likelihood that something like this is going to happen every couple of years," said Chief White.

Horse trainer Amelie Kugin attended the first training session with Central Valley Fire.

"Horses are big animals, and they're powerful," said Kugin. "If you don't read that they're scared, they could erupt at any time."

At the training session in October, Central Valley Fire learned how to handle and communicate with horses, explained Kugin.

"The firemen were able to learn how to halter and just how to be more comfortable around animals."

Chief White added that having veterinarians on call and on site during an animal rescue is crucial.

And, while the new program focuses on large animals, Chief White said residents can call for help regardless of the animal.

"We rescued a turtle from under a porch," said the Chief. "We've had dogs in culverts, and cats in trees."

