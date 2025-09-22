BOZEMAN — On Saturday, a group of Charlie Kirk supporters in Bozeman walked from Safeway to Costco in his memory.

MTN News Charlie Kirk supporters walking on 19th Avenue in Bozeman.

“Watching him lose his life just put a fire in my soul. We need to get back to being able to have hard conversations again,” said Brynn Wilde, who was at the walk.

On September 10th, political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

“I have walked on that campus a million times and I thought that would be the last place that would happen,” said Wilde, who’s from Utah. Her hope for this walk was to spread “togetherness and love.”

The walk came together from a Facebook post. It attracted more than 60 people, who walked down 19th Avenue Saturday afternoon with signs and American flags.

MTN News The flyer Costco handed out.

The walk ended at Costco, where four employees asked the group to leave and handed out flyers stating their policy for their premises (pictured above).

MTN asked walkers why they came out on Saturday.

“I’m here today because for one I’m a Christian,” said Angelica Randall. “I appreciate what Charlie Kirk did for this country, and he taught me how to fight for pro-life and to stand up for my faith.”

“At least my goal, is not to try to disrupt things but simply just in memorial, represent what he stood for,” said Cody Jessup.

Charlie Kirk supporters in Bozeman walk 2.6 miles in his memory

The participants MTN spoke with say the walk was meant to honor Kirk ahead of his memorial service in Arizona on Sunday.

“That’s why we’re kind of doing stuff today. So we can mourn Charlie, walk for him, and then everybody can go watch the funeral at their homes with their families and loved ones,” said Randall.

Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, plans to continue his campus tour with a stop at MSU on October 7th.

