Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Planet Fitness confirmed for new Butte development

CornerStone Plaza already has Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mike's, and Planet Fitness signed on for phase one of the project which should be ready by next July.
BUTTE — The developer of the new Cornerstone Plaza under construction on Harrison Avenue in Butte announced some of the businesses that will be opening up at the new shopping center.

According to developer Dave Leon, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Jersey Mike's are among the restaurants confirmed for the plaza. A Planet Fitness was also announced.

Leon purchased the property just north of the Bert-Mooney Airport last year and held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

