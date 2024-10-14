Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Planet Fitness confirmed for new Butte development

BUTTE — The developer of the new Cornerstone Plaza under construction on Harrison Avenue in Butte announced some of the businesses that will be opening up at the new shopping center.

According to developer Dave Leon, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Jersey Mike's are among the restaurants confirmed for the plaza. A Planet Fitness was also announced.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Folks in Butte offer wish list of stores for new shopping plaza

Folks in Butte give wish list of stores they'd like at new business development

Leon purchased the property just north of the Bert-Mooney Airport last year and held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

WATCH THE LATEST REPORT FROM JOHN EMEIGH HERE: