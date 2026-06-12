Chick-fil-A opens in Butte with $25,000 donation to Montana Food Bank

BUTTE — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has opened in Butte, bringing 110 new jobs to the Mining City and a $25,000 donation to the Montana Food Bank.

During the grand opening celebration, some patrons dressed as cows to earn free food. Restaurant owner Calder Prevatt used the occasion to announce the donation.

WATCH: Butte's new Chick-fil-A is open — and it came with a $25,000 donation to the Montana Food Bank

Chik-fil-A opens in Butte with $25,000 donation to Montana Food Bank

"We partnered with the Montana Food Bank. We did a donation of $25,000, and the other three Montana stores that will be opening up next year by the end of the year will contribute that as well," Prevatt said.

The four Montana locations are expected to collectively donate $100,000 to the Montana Food Bank.

The new Butte restaurant joins other popular food chains on Harrison Avenue and hired 110 employees to staff the business.

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