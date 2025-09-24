Child bicyclist killed in a Dillon crash on Tuesday

A student of Parkview Elementary School in Dillon was killed after a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist on Tuesday.

The bicyclist was a young juvenile who was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. According to a release from the Dillon Police Department, the parents of the child have been notified. Due to the ongoing investigation, Dillon Police will not be releasing any of the names involved at this point.

Randy Shipman, superintendent of the Dillon Elementary School District, confirmed the news in a social media post: "It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that I share the tragic news of the passing of one of our beloved students at Parkview Elementary School. Our entire school community is mourning this unimaginable loss.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the student's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

In coordination with law enforcement, this is an ongoing investigation, so we are unable to release any further information at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident, please reach out to the Dillon Police Department.

In response to this tragedy, grief counselors and support staff will be available at the school to provide emotional support to students and staff. We encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out and utilize these resources.

We ask for privacy and respect for the family as they navigate their grief, and we will provide further information regarding memorial arrangements as it becomes available, in coordination with the family’s wishes.

Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and support during this time of sorrow."

According to the Dillon Police Department, police, Dillon Volunteer Fire Department, Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office and Beaverhead Emergency Medical Services responded to the call.