City of Livingston lifts evacuation notices, water tests safe

LIVINGSTON - The City of Livingston released information Tuesday afternoon, updating residents about developments from the Yellowstone River flooding.

According to a release, key flooding updates include:

1. Evacuation order for City of Livingston residents has been lifted.

2. The city water supply has been tested and is safe.

3. The wastewater plant is operating and is stable.

4. The levy by Sac Park has been reinforced and has been held thanks to many volunteers and the City Public Works Department, Livingston Fire Rescue, Livingston Police Department and 911 Communications working through the night to bring in material and sandbags.

5. River Dr. will remain closed while we have the levy inspected. Please stay away from the area for the time being.

6. Water levels are dropping steadily.

7. There is still significant moving water east of Veterans Bridge - which remains closed.

8. The East Interchange for I90 is closed due to high water and parts east of the hospital remain under several feet of water. Do NOT attempt to drive through it as there is mud and debris in the water.

9. Another high water event (below flood stage) is forecast for Sunday due to high temperatures. This is still a few days out and the forecast is changeable.

10. The City and the County and our State partners continue to work together to allocate resources to protect life, property and infrastructure.

Anyone interested in volunteering or needing services of a volunteer please call 211. They are coordinating all volunteer efforts.