Cody police warn of grizzly bear seen in city limits

CODY, Wyo. - A grizzly bear in Cody was causing concern among law enforcement Tuesday.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed reports of an adult male being located within city limits over the weekend, according to a social media post from the Cody Police Department.

The bear was seen around the Paul Stock Nature Trail, which is on the city's northern edge, near several homes and residential areas.

The bear was not captured, and wildlife officials don't believe it has left despite efforts to haze the bear.

Game and Fish is floating the river to monitor for the bear, and the city has been posting signs to alert of its presence.

