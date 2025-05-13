Come rain or shine, local farmers are ready for the Butte Farmers Market

PIPESTONE — Shopping at a farmers market is a great way to get locally grown flowers and produce, but the farmers market is also a great place to connect with the people who grow your food.

"So, if you look down inside there, you already got your little zucchinis starting," says Mitch Tammietti as he lifts the leaves of a thriving plant.

Butte Farmers Market Set to Bloom: Local Growers Prepare for Opening Day

He and his wife are beginning another season at the local market that opens on May 17th in Uptown Butte. They say providing food and flowers to the community involves a level of trust and connection that you can't really get at a grocery store.

"It’s a huge trust. We like to, you know, make sure that people know that our word is good and we stand by our products," says Tammy Tammeitti, co-owner of The Garden Dr.

The Tammiettis have been preparing for months for the upcoming farmers market season where they offer a wide variety of products ranging from homemade jam to veggie starts to flowers and even dozens of fresh eggs.

"I’ve been pretty much married to this house since the 20th of February," says Tammy.

She comes from a long line of growers, including her grandfather and uncles who are in the nursery business, and her mother,r who was a staple at the Butte

Farmers Market before it moved to Park Street decades ago. She and Mitch got into the business to carry on the family tradition.

"It’s in the blood. It really is! I’ve lived my whole life playing with flowers and dirt," says Tammy.

The Tammeittis say they are looking forward to seeing new and returning customers after the long winter.

"It’s a great, great place for good energy and to meet good people," says Mitch.

You can find the Tammiettis at The Garden Dr. booth on Park Street, come rain or shine, from May 17 through October.

