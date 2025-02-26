Commissioner, county attorney call for Freedom of Information Act policy in Butte-Silver Bow

BUTTE — County government is required in Montana to release information to the public under the Freedom of Information Act, but Butte-Silver Bow does not have a FOIA policy in place, something some county officials hope to change.

“We have nothing to hide, this county has nothing to hide. The people in this courthouse are 100 percent willing to show everybody what we’re working on,” according to Butte County Attorney Matt Enrooth.

Watch the story here:

Commissioner, county attorney call for FOIA policy in Butte-Silver Bow

In Early February, County Commissioner Michele Shea submitted a proposal to her fellow commissioners to enact a FOIA policy for Butte-Silver Bow. This would outline how citizens and media could request copies of government documents and other public information.

The state requires all counties to develop a policy; however, recently elected County Attorney Matt Enrooth said Butte has never had a policy.

“I had on my desk when I came in multiple FOIA requests that have either been partially answered, kind of answered or not answered at all. And the reason for that is there’s no process in place,” said Enrooth.

The plan is to create a standard form that the public can fill out to list what information they are seeking.

“What we’re hoping to have is one policy that works for everybody, you know, you come in, you fill it out and it goes to the correct department at that point,” he said.

The county is looking at FOIA policies such as the one in Gallatin County as a model. If approved, one may be in place by the fall.