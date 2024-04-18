Watch Now
Commissioners give green light to Uptown business seeking ADA-compliant ramp

The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners on Wednesday night approved a permit to allow an Uptown business to build a ramp to aid customers with disabilities.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 18, 2024
After nearly two hours of public comment from many people with disabilities, commissioners unanimously approved the request from Jamie Decker to build a ramp to the front her business, Top Deck Medical Aesthetics and Wellness, on Granite Street.

Several commissioners said they were moved by emotional testimony presented by more than 20 people in the community, some of who suffer from disabilities.

Decker had been trying to get the city to allow her to build a ramp since June of last year, but the request kept getting denied due to liability concerns and encroachment onto a public right-of-way.

