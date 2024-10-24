Committee seeks to fund projects dealing with opioid crisis in Butte

BUTTE — A committee in Butte is looking to fund community projects aimed at addressing the opioid epidemic as the state of Montana is set to receive around $75 million over the next 18 years from the National Opioid Settlements.

The Butte-Silver Bow Metro Region – Local Opioid Settlement Committee says the funding opportunity for community projects aimed at addressing the opioid crisis is intended to support initiatives that promote prevention, treatment, and recovery services within our community.

A total of $504,911.34 in year one is available for proposed projects that focus on reducing the harm caused by opioid misuse and addiction while creating meaningful change.

An anticipated amount of $336,607 in years two and three will also be available for projects.

"Over the next three years, we’ve got over a million dollars to distribute for opioid remediation uses. So, we’re encouraging people to apply so we can get some really creative, innovative ideas to help with the opioid crisis that Butte-Silver Bow is facing," says Karen Maloughney, B-SB health officer.

The committee says funding priorities include treatment, recovery, and prevention programs, community building programs, and harm reduction programs like providing access to the lifesaving Narcan drug in the event of an overdose.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. and can be submitted online at the Montana Opioid Abatement Trust.

For the listing of eligible uses of opioid settlement funds you can visit Butte-Silver Bow's website or head to montanaopioid.org.

