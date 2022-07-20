Community enjoys water park to beat the heat in Butte

BUTTE— It’s a serious thing to try and keep cool during a heatwave like Butte is experiencing, but some folks in Butte have found a way to have fun while beating the heat at Ridge Waters Water Park.

"And what’s your favorite part about the water park?"

"It’s hard because I like everything," said Brayden Fagley. "I might have to say like the big bucket which fills with water and drops everywhere. Yeah, that’s always fun."

Brayden and his brother, Cooper, always make a yearly trip from Wyoming to visit their grandmother in Butte.

"We don’t really visit her that often because it’s an eight-hour drive, but when we do we like to come to this pool cause it’s a great way to cool off on hot days like this," said Cooper.

Cooper and his family aren’t the only ones with that same idea. A line of eager water park fans wrapped around the sidewalk with families and friends trying to get inside to escape the heat.

Temperatures will be nearing ninety degrees in the coming days and Mark Fisher, general manager of Ridge Waters Water Park, says both the afternoon and morning sessions have been well attended.

"It’s a great facility. I mean this is the best, best place to beat the heat I mean especially if we’re going to be in the 90s," said Fisher.

Ridge Waters Water Park, which opened four years ago, has many amenities to offer to cool down like a water slide, a splash, and a lazy river.

According to Northwestern Medicine, people exposed to high temperatures can experience heat illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps if not properly cooled.

"I mean it’s hot, but like my brother said it’s really a good way to cool down," said Brayden.

