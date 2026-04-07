BOZEMAN — A coroner’s inquest held Tuesday in Gallatin County determined that an officer’s use of deadly force in an October 2025 shooting in Belgrade was justified.

The inquest examined the death of 37-year-old Devin Scheurn, who was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 27.

The four-hour fact-finding hearing was led by Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell.

WATCH: A jury determined the use of force was justified in an October officer-involved shooting in Belgrade that left 37-year-old Devin Scheurn dead

Coroner’s inquest finds officer’s use of force justified in Belgrade shooting

Jurors heard testimony from multiple witnesses, including investigators with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and a forensic pathologist. Testimony indicated Scheurn had alcohol and other substances in his system at the time of his death.

According to testimony, Scheurn had been living with his parents, who told investigators he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officials said Scheurn made a distressing 911 call the night of the shooting. When officers responded to a disturbance on Crockett Way, the situation quickly escalated.

One officer, who was seated in a patrol vehicle, was struck by gunfire after coming under fire from Scheurn, according to police.

Photos shown in court from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation depicted a Belgrade Police Department vehicle with multiple bullet holes, as well as several firearms recovered near Scheurn’s body.

At the conclusion of the inquest, the jury determined Scheurn did not die as a result of criminal means, effectively finding the officer’s use of force justified.

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Following the decision, Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said the outcome was expected.

“Six months later, now we can kind of fully put this whole incident behind us, and move forward and continue to heal,” Lensing said.

Lensing added that while cases like this are difficult, the inquest process plays an important role in providing transparency.

“These incidents aren’t easy for anybody involved, especially for the family who lost somebody,” he said. “But these proceedings are an important step in our local government to ensure transparency.”