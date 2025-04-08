Covellite International Film Festival returns to Butte this week after four-year absence

BUTTE — A former Butte film festival is returning to the Mining City this week after a four-year absence.

The Covellite International Film Festival runs from Thursday, April 10, through Sunday, April 13. The free event will feature Montana-made films, music, standup comedy and live theater.

The festival was started in Butte in 2016 but shut down during the pandemic.

“The Covellite International Film Festival is really a festival for the people. We love how filmmakers come to town and enjoy getting to know Butte which is rich with story," said event organizer Ainsley Sevier. "And we also like how there were so many people who just live in town and want to be the first person maybe to be a tastemaker for a new movie."

A schedule of events can be found at the festival’s website.