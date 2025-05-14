Watch Now
Crash near Divide leaves one dead

DIVIDE — A 49-year-old Dillon man died after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The man, driving a Ford F250, was headed southbound on Interstate 15 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left. It then hit a culvert embankment, was airborne, and then him a bridge pillar.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash; however, speed may have been.

MHP's website reports 17 fatalities to date this year, compared to 12 deaths at this same time last year.

The incident remains under investigation.

