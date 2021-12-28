Crash snarls I90 traffic near Manhattan

MANHATTAN - A crash has blocked westbound traffic on I90 near Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

According to the MDT Travel Map, travelers can expect the following: Crash full blockage and road blocked with reduced lanes and no passing until further notice.

Westbound traffic is being detoured onto the Frontage Road.

Watch for emergency and maintenance personnel.

Road conditions as of 6:07 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28: from Junction Montana Secondary 411-Bozeman to Junction Interstate 90 and Montana 2 West-Three Forks - scattered snow and ice. Actual road conditions may vary from this report. Motorists are cautioned to be alert to changing conditions.