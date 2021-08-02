Crashes snarl I90 traffic near Logan

UPDATED: 8/2/2021 - 2:55 PM - A MHP trooper confirmed there were no injuries in the crash, everyone was wearing a seat belt.

According to the trooper, the MDT truck pulling the trailer with the end loader was pushed by the wind into the back trailer of the FedEx truck. That caused the MDT truck to lose control with the trailer flipping. The FedEx trailer rolled over onto its side and was dragged over the bridge at the Logan exit before coming to a rest.

Traffic is still being re-routed and there is no prediction when the westbound lanes will reopen.

UPDATED: 8/2/2021 - 2:27 PM - Montana Highway Patrol says they will not be releasing any information until the scene is cleared.

Previous:

Interstate 90 westbound is currently closed near Logan after a crash involving two semi-trucks snarled traffic earlier today.

It is unknown at this time if any injuries occurred. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

MTN News

According to witnesses, a Montana Department of Transportation dump truck pulling a trailer with an end loader on the trailer overturned. Then a triple FedEx semi-truck with a trailer overturned its back trailer. It is unknown if the two trucks collided at this time.

The MDT dump truck is off the road with heavy front-end damage in the eastbound lane. The trailer and the end loader are overturned in the passing lane westbound. The FedEx truck is about a quarter-mile farther west in the right-hand lane westbound. Westbound I90 closed. Traffic is routing down the exit at Logan and back onto the highway.

Crews and 3 semi-sized tow trucks are currently on the scene and the third trailer of the FedEx truck remains on its side.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is release. MTN News does have a call into Montana Highway Patrol, but has not heard back from them at this time.

