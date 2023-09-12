Crazy Days in Butte: Uptown business collective reviving shopping tradition with sidewalk sale

BUTTE — If you’re from Butte you probably remember the old Crazy Days shopping tradition, and a new business collective in Uptown is looking to revive that retail tradition with a sidewalk sale.

"Everyone knows Crazy Days. You talk to, you know, Butte natives and they’ll talk about Crazy Days still. So this is kind of our way of bringing back, you know, making it new, a new fun spin on it," says Shelly Conner, leader of the Butte Business Collective and owner of Gloss: The Green Beauty Counter on Park Street.

The Butte Business Collective consists of 25 businesses that are joining in on the sidewalk sale and Conner says the event really gives the boutiques a bump during a slow period for retail.

"I can’t really even describe how important it is, you know? These big sales events that we do and participate in, they really get us by, you know, through our slow periods," says Conner.

Conner says she encourages the public to come check out the variety of stores featured in this weekend’s event offering products from clothing to home goods, art, makeup, and even houseplants.

"I think for so long we didn’t have a lot of options but it’s really been fun to see all the new businesses open up and they really do have such a variety," says Conner.

One of the newest additions to the block is Linda Mickelson of The Abode in Butte. She just moved to Uptown Butte last year and says she is excited to join the Crazy Days tradition.

"We’re gonna clear out all of our summer stuff—shorts, t-shirts, sundresses—anything summer related will be blow-out prices and then we’re going to put the whole store on sale so you get started on fall decorating," says Mickelson.

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. and participating businesses will be marked with balloons.