Creating a zero-waste home

BOZEMAN — Creating a zero-waste life is easier than you think, as we all work to live a life that's friendlier to the environment. We sat down with an expert, Julia Fathy to discuss easy steps to transition your home.

"It is about simplifying and creating systems in your life," said Fathy.

Courtesy of Julie Fathy

First, we focus on zero waste kitchens and bathrooms.

"For the kitchen, it all comes down to how we shop, how we eat, and how we set up our kitchen," said Fathy.

"Some of the ways include using reusable grocery bags or using a cloth produce bag. Shop in the bulk section. Also, use your own jars or bring your own jars to shop in the bulk section," said Fathy. "When zero waste isn’t an option, choosing better packaging. I look for things that are in glass jars versus plastic."

"As for the bathroom, there are super easy strategies and switches," said Fathy.

"The three I recommend would be choosing a bamboo toothbrush, choosing bar soap versus liquid, and then choosing recycled or bamboo toilet paper."

Fathy says it's more aesthetically friendly, healthier, and money-saving when you making an effort to live a zero-waste life.

