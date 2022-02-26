Watch
Crews battle Hamilton house fire 

AV8-ORR Helicopter Services
Posted at 2:40 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 16:40:37-05

HAMILTON — Fire crews from a handful of agencies responded to a structure fire in Hamilton Friday night. The damage led to a major loss for one homeowner.

Hamilton Volunteer Fire Chief Brad Mohn told MTN News that a fire began outside on the resident’s patio, and a gust of wind quickly moved the flames inside the duplex.

Crews from Hamilton, Darby and Corvallis were able to keep the fire contained to one unit of the duplex, which was a complete loss.

No residents or pets were harmed in the fire, but one firefighter sustained light injuries due to a fall on the rapidly forming ice on the ground.

