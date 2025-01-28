UPDATE, 7:55 PM — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department (BSBFD) said on social media the fire was "well established" upon arrival and crews have taken a defensive posture.

The update said firefighters are struggling with poor water pressure from hydrants in the area.

BSBFD Engines 1, 4, Rescue 2, Walkerville Volunteer Fire, Big Butte Volunteer Fire, Centerville Volunteer Fire, and Boulevard Volunteer Fire Departments are on scene.

Watch footage from the scene of the fire:

Crews battle structure fire in Walkerville

(First report)

WALKERVILLE — Multiple agencies including Butte-Silver Bow Fire are tackling a structure fire on Daly Street in Walkerville.

The fire, located next door to Pissers Palace, is fully involved. Occupants of nearby structures are being evacuated, according to MTN's Meagan Thompson.

The fire reportedly started around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we get more information.