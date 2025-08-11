Curtains: Butte Mall movie theater closing Thursday

BUTTE - If you plan on seeing a movie here at the golden Ticket Theater, well, you better here up, because this might be your last chance to see the latest movies at an indoor theater.

“It’s sad, it’s sad. I think Butte needs new stuff and I hope it works out,” said Golden Ticket employee Jennie Johnson.

Thursday, Aug. 14th, will be the last day for theater in the Butte Plaza Mall. Dickerhoof Development, which bought the mall last year, plans to demolish the north end of the mall to make way for a new grocery store. Employees of the theater are sad to see the movie theater go and said it was a popular attraction.

WATCH: Butte's only indoor movie theater closing August 14 as mall redevelopment begins

“Especially, on the weekends, people liked to come here, kids, daycares, during the summertime, something fun for them to do,” said Johnson.

The rest of the mall will be remodeled to be an outdoor plaza-style shopping center.

“It’s hard. Change is hard for people,” she said.

Long-time mall tenants Riddles Jewelry and Maurices plan to continue operations throughout the changes and remain with the mall.

“We’re pretty excited. There will be some growing pains with it, so that’s expected when you’re getting a whole brand-new location,” said Riddle’s Manager Jori Schrapps.

During the demolition of the north end of the mall, Riddle’s and Maurices will be temporarily located on the south end of the mall. Once the mall is restructured, the stores will have new locations and new tenants.

“New stores coming in they’re telling us, they’ve already got some new ones on the line to come in, so it will be great. Butte will have retail again. We can’t wait to have neighbors again,” said Schrapps.