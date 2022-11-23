Deer Lodge bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle

DEER LODGE – A Deer Lodge man was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, who later turned himself over to authorities.

Lane Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge, faces charges of negligent homicide, criminal endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles. Fortner remains jailed Wednesday.

The sheriff said 76-year-old Daniel Cavanaugh was struck by a vehicle while walking his bicycle across the intersection at Main Street and College Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Deer Lodge Medical Center where he died.

Fortner was driving north on Main Street when he allegedly struck the Cavanaugh and drove away from the scene, the sheriff said. Fortner turned himself over to police about 30 minutes after the incident, Roselles said.

Investigators suspect the driver was distracted by using his cell phone at the time of the incident.

Cavanaugh was a beloved figure in the Deer Lodge community, according to the sheriff. He was affectionately referred to as “Dan the Can Man,” because he often rode around Deer Lodge on his bicycle collecting cans.