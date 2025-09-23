Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Demolition of part of Butte mall begins to make way for grocery store

John Emeigh
Demolition was underway Monday at the Butte Plaza Mall as the new owners prepare to redesign the store.

The north wall of the former Herberger's store was being torn down after crews gutted much of the interior of the building. This part of the mall is being removed to make way for a new grocery store that has yet to be disclosed.

Dickerhoof Properties purchased the mall last year and will convert it to a plaza-style shopping center.

